WhatsApp leader: You don’t want us eavesdropping on you, right?

Will Cathcart, head of Facebook-owned WhatsApp, recently gave a rare interview to Chris Anderson of TED, my old employer. In it, he defends the world-conquering chat app’s embrace of privacy technologies, like end-to-end encryption.

End-to-end encryption is a data-transferring setup that restricts access to the content of messages solely to their senders and recipients. It helps prevent spies, hackers, and even tech companies themselves from eavesdropping on people’s digital conversations.

Law enforcement officials tend to object to strong encryption because, they say, it hinders investigations. Technologists and civil liberties advocates, on the other hand, counter that the tech underpins digital security, and any attempt to create a workaround, or otherwise undermine it, can and will be exploited by bad actors.

Here’s how Cathcart frames the debate over end-to-end encryption, now raging in Congress. He cleverly finds common ground with Facebook’s biggest critics by tapping into the anti-surveillance zeitgeist that possesses so many of them: You don’t want Facebook to collect your most intimate data, do you?

“We believe that fundamentally the security trade-off, the cost to your safety for us to start collecting every one of those messages, would be disastrous,” Cathcart says. “And you don’t want us to,” he adds, quite accurately. (Cambridge Analytica, anyone?)

Cathcart paints a scene ripped straight from the dystopian bible, 1984. “We, at this point, could build a camera and a microphone and install it in every living room in the United States hooked up to a central server for the government to access it,” he says. “But I think, naturally, we would recoil in horror at the consequences of doing something like that, even if there would be some cases where it would help solve crimes.”

Cathcart’s scenario may seem hyperbolic, but the point hits home—literally. As the coronavirus pandemic has swept the globe, more people are connecting virtually, turning to the Internet in lieu of infection-risking physical contact. People are commiserating, gossiping, interacting, and living online.

As some Senators threaten to outlaw strong encryption in the U.S., it is worth reiterating a point made recently by more than 75 pro-encryption cybersecurity experts, civil liberties groups, companies, and trade associations: Privacy is the foundation of security. You cannot have the latter without the former.

Or, as Cathcart puts it: “If we’re going to be forced to have conversations digitally, because we can’t be sitting face to face, we shouldn’t have to give up the security and privacy we’ve had for hundreds of years in that transition.”

COVID-19 adds even more urgency to the equation.

