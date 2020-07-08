[VIDEO] ‘Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Farewell Play’ Trailer

RELATED STORIES

Hallelujer: Madea Simmons is going to have her moment at BET+.

Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Farewell Play will begin streaming on Thursday, Aug. 27, the platform announced Wednesday. The special is a recording of Perry‘s final run playing the elderly woman on stage; he also wrote and directed the theatrical event, and executive-produced the special.

Per the official release, Perry:

pulls together some of his audience’s favorite characters for a family gathering. Madea, Mr. Brown, Cora, and Aunt Bam are all under one roof for over two hours of pure joy. Madea is in rare form, as she tries to be a support for her great-grandchildren, and daughter, Cora. While at her granddaughter’s home, Madea uses her combination of tough love and old southern wisdom to help the family navigate their new normal. All seems fine until Mr. Brown takes a trip that leaves audiences in stitches.

The plot involves Madea’s trip to rural Georgia to celebrate her great-grandson’s graduation from law school. There, she encounters family drama that includes divorce, financial troubles and an uninvited guest.

The cast also inclues Cassi Davis, David Mann, Tamela Mann, Kwaylon Rogers, Alexis Hollins, Anthony Lewis, Jacobi Brown, Ashlee B. Gillum, Walter Fauntleroy, RaVaughn Brown and Kendrick Mays.

Press PLAY on the video above to watch the trailer for the BET+ special, then hit the comments: Are you planning to watch Madea’s last hurrah?