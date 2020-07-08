[VIDEO] ‘The Umbrella Academy’: Season 2 Trailer for Netflix Series

RELATED STORIES

The Umbrella Academy is almost back, and it’s bringing new meaning to the words “time jump.”

Netflix on Wednesday released a full-length trailer for the comic book adaptation’s sophomore run, dropping on Friday, July 31 with all 10 episodes.

As teased in the video above, Season 2 will find Sir Reginald’s children scattered across a three-year period in Dallas, Texas, as a result of Number Five using his powers to escape from Vanya’s 2019 apocalypse. Now, with some of the siblings having built completely new lives while stuck in the past — way back in the 1960s! — they must find a way to reunite, stop doomsday and return to the present timeline. (Meanwhile, Swedish assassins are also involved, because this family doesn’t have quite enough on its plate yet.)

In addition to returning cast members Ellen Page (Vanya), Tom Hopper (Luther), David Castañeda (Diego), Emmy Raver-Lampman (Allison), Robert Sheehan (Klaus), Aidan Gallagher (Number Five) and Justin H. Min (Ben), Season 2 features three new cast additions: Yusuf Gatewood (The Originals) as Raymond, a born leader with smarts and confidence; Marin Ireland (Homeland) as fearless Texas mom Sissy; and Ritu Arya (Humans) as the unpredictable and mischievous Lila.

Check out the full trailer embedded above, then hit the comments with your hopes for Season 2!