Varun Dhawan Skips his Workout Session for Something New

The coronavirus pandemic has forced everyone to be locked up in their homes. Now, while many are cribbing about this ‘new normal’, there also are people who are putting the excess time on hands to good use. We all know that Varun Dhawan takes fitness seriously and during the lockdown, the actor has been going all out with his workouts evident through the pictures and videos he’s shared online.



Today, Varun Dhawan decided to mix things up a little and skipped his workout for a calming yoga session. Varun Dhawan took to social media and shared a bunch of pictures from his yoga session in which he’s seen trying out different asanas. Have a look at the pictures below.





Now that is truly inspiring, isn’t it?

On the work front, Varun Dhawan will next be seen with Sara Ali Khan in Coolie No. 1. The film is helmed by his father David Dhawan who also created the original.