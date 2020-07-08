Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan’s Coolie No.1 to Release in Theatres

The COVID – 19 pandemic is something that has left a big impact in every corner in the world. Considering the high population density in India, the government enforced a nation-wide lockdown which affected every business sector. This also meant that film production came to a halt and the release dates of many projects got affected.



During these uncertain times, many production houses have decided to go the OTT way to release their films. Until now it seemed that Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan’s Coolie No.1 might be going the digital way as well, but a report in a leading daily now suggests that the makers are willing to wait until the condition gets better since they want a theatrical release. A source close to the film revealed, “The idea is to bring in the New Year with laughter. Varun’s Mr Lele, which has been shelved, was initially eyeing the New Year release, and now that slot will be taken over by Coolie No. 1. That’s the target, for now, however, it all depends on the on-ground scenario. Even though Sooryavanshi and ’83 have announced their release dates, there lies a strong possibility of a delay in both the films if the cases keep on increasing. It’s all tentative for now.”



The report further claims that while David Dhawan had several OTT platforms willing to pay a premium for a digital release, he’s keen on releasing his film in theatres.