Usain Bolt Shows Off Newborn Daughter ‘Olympia Lightning Bolt’

Congratulations are in order to the greatest sprinter of all time, multi Olympic gold medalist, Usain Bolt, as he is officially a father. Usain entered fatherhood with his boo Kasi B as they welcomed a beautiful daughter named Olympia Lightning Bolt.

In a sweet birthday post to his girlfriend Kasi, Usain took to the gram to also debut his daughter Olympia to the world.

Although Usain shared first look photos of his adorable baby girl Olympia, it’s her name that had people really hyped and here for it.

Olympic sprinter Usain Bolt has given his newborn daughter a name worthy of a future champion. Introducing Olympia Lightning Bolt ⚡⚡⚡ https://t.co/l7qUqYkHn5 pic.twitter.com/rUY5CcH2uH — CNN International (@cnni) July 8, 2020

Usain Bolt really named his daughter Lightning⚡. That’s fucking awesome, I wish I had a name that would give me a naming opportunity like this https://t.co/OdRrvJHJzM — a. chyei vinluan, abd (@thtswatShaysaid) July 7, 2020

Kasi and Usain have created a beautiful baby! Olympia Lightening is such a joy to look at. I love the power in her name. Just like the Greek gods and goddesses she is truly of #legends. — Krystal Tomlinson (@krystomlinson) July 8, 2020

Serena Williams commented heart eye emojis under Usain’s tweet, and that was a cute lil moment being that her daughter’s name is Olympia too.

Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. & Olympia Lightning Bolt at the Olympics pic.twitter.com/APZ0tKk6pa — Suave (@SuaveLlave) July 7, 2020

Congrats again to Usain Bolt, Kasi B, and baby Olympia Lightning Bolt!