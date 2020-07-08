Usain Bolt Shows Off Newborn Daughter ‘Olympia Lightning Bolt’ –

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
8

Congratulations are in order to the greatest sprinter of all time, multi Olympic gold medalist, Usain Bolt, as he is officially a father. Usain entered fatherhood with his boo Kasi B as they welcomed a beautiful daughter named Olympia Lightning Bolt.

In a sweet birthday post to his girlfriend Kasi, Usain took to the gram to also debut his daughter Olympia to the world.

 

Although Usain shared first look photos of his adorable baby girl Olympia, it’s her name that had people really hyped and here for it.

Serena Williams commented heart eye emojis under Usain’s tweet, and that was a cute lil moment being that her daughter’s name is Olympia too.

Congrats again to Usain Bolt, Kasi B, and baby Olympia Lightning Bolt!

