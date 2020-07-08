U.S. Defense Secretary had approved Vindman for promotion: official By

© . Lt Colonel Vindman testifies at House Intelligence Committee hearing on Trump impeachment inquiry on Capitol Hill in Washington
WASHINGTON () – U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper had approved Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman for promotion as part of a crop of new promotions due to be sent to the White House in the coming days, a senior U.S. defense official told on Wednesday.
The official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said Esper had approved the list on Monday with Vindman’s name.
