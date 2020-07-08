U.K. Survival Blueprint, Trade Cost, India Virus Battle: Eco Day

Rishi Sunak set out a 30 billion-pound ($37.6 billion) blueprint to save jobs and inject confidence into the U.K.’s economy. In a statement to Parliament, the Chancellor of the Exchequer announced tax cuts on home-buying and dining out, and a new bonus program for employers who don’t fire their staffEscalating U.S.-China tensions mean fresh barriers to trade, capital, and people flows are poised to add a drag on growth, and one that will stay in place no matter who wins the November presidential election, writes Bloomberg’s Tom OrlikIndia’s soaring coronavirus numbers are threatening its economic recovery and sharpening differences between states and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s federal governmentJoe Biden will call for a moderate approach toward reviving the U.S. economy if elected president, shelving for now the more ambitious proposals pushed by progressive Democrats, people familiar saidFederal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester said recent data on the reaccelerating spread of the coronavirus in the U.S. has raised additional downside risks for the economic recoveryTop European Central Bank officials have suggested in recent days that the euro-area recession might not be as deep as previously feared, with President Christine Lagarde signaling that she’s in no rush to ramp up monetary stimulus againJapan has begun requesting some nightlife establishments to suspend their businesses in return for monetary compensation, signaling the nation is stepping up its fight against coronavirus outbreaksJustin Trudeau’s government said it will run a budget deficit equivalent to nearly 16% of economic output, a level not seen since World War II, in a race to safeguard Canada from its deepest recession in almost a centuryAustralia’s second-largest city’s six-week stay-at-home order came into force at midnight as it battles to contain a second virus wave. Hundreds of businesses across Melbourne fear the impact this time will be worse

