Troubled startup Magic Leap gets a key player from Microsoft as CEO

Magic Leap is getting a new CEO in August. And she has one starry resume.

The struggling augmented reality startup announced Tuesday that Peggy Johnson, a top executive at Microsoft known for leading its $26.2 billion deal to buy LinkedIn, will take over as CEO in August. Johnson also helped start Microsoft’s venture capital fund, M12.

The maker of AR headsets has seen no shortage of turmoil: It raised nearly $3.5 billion from investors including Google, Alibaba, Fidelity, and Andreessen Horowitz, according to Pitchbook. But hype then failed to live up to reality, with sales falling short of expectations. Magic Leap later made pivots from consumer to enterprise.

Then, amid the pandemic, the Florida-based startup laid off about 600 of its 1,900 employees, with CEO Rony Abovitz stepping down in May—allowing Johnson to take over the torch.

Now all eyes are on her, and that pronoun is of note. She is following a trend of female executives taking over companies in crisis, a phenomenon that researchers have dubbed the “glass cliff.” Which often means success as an executive can be more difficult.

Still, Johnson says she has long hoped to be the leader of a company.

“I chose this,” she told the New York Times. Now she has some $375 million in fresh funding (which Magic Leap raised sometime between April and now) to make it work as the company seeks to focus on businesses including healthcare.

