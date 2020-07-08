Home Entertainment Transgender Man Now Identifies As A ‘Canine’! (“My Partner Is A Dog”)

A 30 year old transgender from Los Angeles named Tony McGinn now identifies himself as a “canine,” MTO News has learned.

Tony, who goes by the name ‘Tony Bark’ to his friends, says he has been into animal role-play his entire life, and refers to himself as a ‘human pup’.

Tony was born female, but later identified as a transgender male. He is supported by his husband and ‘handler’ Andrew who accompanies him to regular play dates with other role-players in their hometown of Los Angeles.

