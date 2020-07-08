Tiffany Haddish Shows The Final Transformation Of Her Newly Chopped Hair

Roommates, it looks like Tiffany Haddish is finally done with her hair transformation! After shocking fans yesterday by doing the big chop on Instagram live, Tiffany showed off the final results with a low, natural cut.

Social media was on fire earlier this week when Tiffany Haddish surprised fans by chopping off all her hair on Instagram live while she was removing her locs. Many quickly expressed concern for her mental health—but she gave a new update and modeled the finished results.

As we previously reported, during a portion from the live video, which shows Tiffany in the moments leading up to chopping off her hair, she said “I’m cuttin’ this hair off” and then grabbed a pair of scissors and started snipping away.

Not only were her fans alarmed (based on the live comments,) but throughout the whole ordeal Tiffany’s friends can be heard freaking out in the background. When she was finally done with her big chop experiment, Tiffany commented how different she felt now that almost all of her hair was gone.

She said, “Oh my god, it feels so good to brush it! I already feel lighter. I feel like all the bulls**t of 2020 is almost off.”

As for the reactions, well it seems that many are concerned for Tiffany’s mental health following such a drastic hair decision, as they pointed to a similar incident with Britney Spears back in 2007 when she infamously shaved her head.

