The Wonder Years Remake From Lee Daniels, Saladin Patterson, Fred Savage in the Works at ABC

Remake fever hasn’t died down in the TV industry just yet: The Wonder Years is the latest show that could be making a return to airwaves with a remake from Empire‘s Lee Daniels.

E! News has learned ABC has handed out a pilot production commitment to a new version of The Wonder Years and plans to trigger a mini writer’s room once the pilot script is approved by the network. 20th Century Fox Television is the producing studio.

Daniels is on board to executive producer alongside writer Saladin Patterson of Dave and The Last O.G., Marc Velez from Lee Daniels Entertainment and original series star Fred Savage. Savage is attached to direct. Original series co-creator Neal Marlens is on board as a consultant.