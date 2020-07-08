‘The Wonder Years’ Rebooted With Black Family by Lee Daniels

ABC

The classic television series is being brought back for a new show centering on a black family with the ‘Empire’ creator and the original actor involved in the project.

–

Beloved family TV series “The Wonder Years” is set to be re-imagined with a black family.

The new version, which is in development at ABC, will be a 30-minute comedy focused on a family in Montgomery, Alabama, during the racially charged 1960s.

“Empire creator and filmmaker Lee Daniels will executive produce the small screen venture, while actor/director Fred Savage, who starred in the original “The Wonder Years” series, and the show’s creator Neal Marlens will serve as executive producer and consultant, respectively.

“The Wonder Years” originally aired from 1988 to 1993 and revolved around Savage’s teenage character Kevin Arnold coming of age during the 1960s.