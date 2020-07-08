The Umbrella Academy Season 2 Trailer Is Here

“I heard a rumor…you punched yourself in the face.”
Picking up where Season 1 left off, all seven of the Hargreeves children find themselves back in time and trying to stop the end of the world…AGAIN.
There’s a lot going on in the trailer, so here are 13 details we need to discuss right now.
1.
First, the Hargreeves simply brought the end of the world with them when they time jumped, so now it’s happening in Dallas in 1963.
2.
And, they’ve all been dropped in different locations and years throughout the ’60s, so Five is going to have to bring them together yet again.
3.
We’ve got Klaus as the leader of a cult, which is honestly super on brand.
4.
Allison is teaming up with newcomer Raymond, played by Yusuf Gatewood, who is “a born leader with the smarts, gravitas, and the confidence to never have to prove it to anyone.”
5.
Diego appears to be in an institution alongside Lila, played by Ritu Arya, who is “unpredictable, mischievous, sarcastic, and gifted with a twisted sense of humor.”
6.
Vanya is riding in a car with Sissy, played by Marin Ireland, who is “a fearless, no-nonsense Texas mom who married young for all the wrong reasons.”
7.
And meanwhile, Ben is having some car trouble and Luther is putting his strength to good use.
8.
Also, someone is apparently tracking all of them as they appear in the past — you can see photos of Luther with the date “April 10, 1962” and then photos of Diego with a 1963 date.
9.
Not only has the apocalypse followed them, but The Commission is once again one of their greatest enemies — they appear to be hunting down each of the Hargreeves in their respective locations.
10.
Even though Pogo tragically died last season, we catch a glimpse of Baby Pogo in the trailer, and I’m emotional about it.
11.
Also, it looks like the Umbrella Academy ends up tracking down a young Sir Reginald Hargreeves and asks for his help.
12.
One of the biggest things from the trailer is the introduction of Carmichael, aka a very intelligent Shubunkin Goldfish, who is super important.
13.
And finally, the song featured in the trailer is a new original song by Gerard Way called “Here Comes The End.”
Basically, I am so incredibly pumped for The Umbrella Academy Season 2 and will be watching this trailer on a loop until then.
What are your theories about Season 2? Did you spot any cool details in the new trailer? Tell us in the comments below!
