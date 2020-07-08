The Umbrella Academy: Netflix unveils trailer for season two of hit superhero series

Netflix has unveiled a new trailer for The Umbrella Academy‘s second season.

The clip, released on Wednesday, sets the scene for what’s to come when the acclaimed superhero series returns on 31 July.

The action opens on 25 November, 1963, which in this reality has become the official date for the end of the world.

In real life, that date was three days after the assassination of President John F Kennedy in Dallas, Texas – where the action is also set.





The cast of characters are thus tasked with fixing the timeline to once again stop the apocalypse – with other obstacles along the way.

The Umbrella Academy‘s first season aired on Netflix in February 2019.

The series is based on the comic book series of the same name written by Gerard Way and illustrated by Gabriel Bá.

Ellen Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, and Justin H Min, all featured in season one, are returning for this new instalment.

Yusuf Gatewood (The Originals), Marin Ireland (Homeland), and Ritu Arya (Humans) are joining the cast this season.