The Shade Room’s 2020 Celeb Predictions That Have Come True So Far

At the top of the year, The Shade Room predicted a few things we thought would happen in 2020, and half of our predictions have come true halfway through the year. Although no one could’ve ever predicted what 2020 had in store for the world, our celeb based predictions were pretty on point!

On January 15th 2020, we shared our predictions with the world in which we predicted that Ciara and Russell Wilson would be expecting baby number three. On January 30th 2020, both Ciara and Russell took to the ‘gram to announce the news.

In addition, Drake stopped hiding the world from his kid and finally posted some father son pictures on the ‘gram as we predicted.

Our Shade Room predictions also included Beyoncé dropping a new project, which she did with ‘Black Is King’, and now Charlemagne has his own talk show as we predicted.

Peep the rest of our predictions below Roommates–which one do y’all think is likely to happen next?