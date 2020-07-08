The Last of Us Part 2 was the most downloaded PS4 game in June 2020

Recently, PlayStation and Naughty Dog shared the news that The Last of Us Part 2 has become the fastest-selling PS4 exclusive ever with over 4 million copies sold in its first three days. Now, PlayStation has also shared a list of the most downloaded PS4 games during the month of June 2020.

Other highly downloaded games included Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Grand Theft Auto V. You can see the full chart of the top 20 most downloaded PS4 games below. Do note that the chart is specific to the USA and Canada.

The Last of Us Part II Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Grand Theft Auto V EA SPORTS FIFA 20 Minecraft The Last Of Us Remastered Marvel’s Spider-Man Minecraft Dungeons UNO TOM CLANCY’S RAINBOW SIX SIEGE Days Gone Mortal Kombat 11 Red Dead Redemption 2 SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated F1 2019 Madden NFL 20 God of War THE FOREST Assassin’s Creed Odyssey EA SPORTS UFC 3 Assassin’s Creed Origins

If you haven’t played The Last of Us Part 2 yet, you can check out our review right here. PlayStation lead Jennifer Locke explains that it is an emotional journey with fantastic performances and great gameplay but that story decisions will be divisive.

