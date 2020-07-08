The ‘Highest-paid players in the NFL’ quiz

2020 has been a rough year for most folks, but not for Patrick Mahomes. He started the year by defeating the 49ers in the Super Bowl, winning the MVP along the way, in just his third season in the NFL. The Chiefs gave him the richest contract in sports history for his efforts. The NFL world reacted by trying to wrap its collective head around the terms of the deal, while Andy Reid celebrated in the most Andy Reid way possible. And with Kansas City returning 20 of the 22 starters from Super Bowl LIV, and their QB locked into a deal for the next decade, it would look like the Chiefs will remain the team to beat in the NFL for the foreseeable future.

Which brings us to today’s quiz of the day. Mahomes’ deal blows all other previous deals out of the water, as he’s slated to make three times as much over the course of the contract as the second highest-paid player in the league. So with that in mind, how many of the current highest-paid players in the NFL (based off total contract value) can you name in five minutes?

Good luck!