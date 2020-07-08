The Challenge’s Camila Nakagawa Gives Birth to a Baby Boy

Camila Nakagawa is ready for her most epic challenge yet: motherhood!

E! News can exclusively reveal that the MTV star and three-time winner of The Challenge has given birth to a baby boy.

“At 7 lbs, 4oz. and 20 inches, Kai Aiden is the most perfect little human I have ever met,” Camila tells us. “It was love at first sight and I cannot wait to get to know him and for all of the unforgettable memories we will create together.”

Camila, 31, also shared the very first photos of baby Kai and details from her labor and delivery.

“Even though it was not a natural birth as I had planned and I had to have an emergency c-section after my water broke,” she says, “I feel very happy that baby got to choose his own birthday.”