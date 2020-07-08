The Boys Season 2 Trailer

Spoilers for Season 1 below, of course.
The Boys is one of the best shows on any streaming platform.
It’s got an amazing cast, led by Karl Urban and Jack Quaid, who is the son of Dennis Quaid and Meg Ryan.
In case you forgot, Season 1 ended with a HUGE cliffhanger. It turned out Billy’s wife Becca, who he thought was dead after giving birth to Homelander’s son, has actually been living in a suburban town with the child.
The new trailer shows that our heroes are wanted men after killing Translucent and fighting Vought’s heroes.
Annie still seems to be with the Seven, despite fighting A-Train and helping helping the boys escape in the finale.
It looks like Homelander is still trying to get the Seven on track with fighting terrrorist group Naqib, which he created in order to convince the military of the need to enlist superheroes.
At the end of the last season, the Boys separated after Billy decided he would rather seek vengeance on Homelander than help save his friends. But not to worry — according to the trailer, looks like he’s back!
Meanwhile, Homelander seems to be trying out some questionable parenting tactics when he pushes his son off the roof (likely to teach him how to fly):
…And dealing with protestors who don’t want supes in the military in the only way he knows how.
Billy tells the Boys they’re the most wanted lads in the country, and MM asks him what his big plan is. He has one, but Hughie’s not a fan.
After that there seem to be a bunch of explosions…
Violence…
Villainous supes…
…And Billy, as usual, being an asshole.
People are understandably pretty excited for the new season.
…Although they noted that it came right off the heels of The Umbrella Academy‘s Season 2 trailer.
The season drops on Amazon Prime September 4, so mark your calendars!! You can watch the trailer for yourself below:
