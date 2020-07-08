The best and worst NFL position groups heading into the season

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The Bucs have repeatedly tried to fix this problem — one that plagued them for most of the 2010s. They have used eight kickers since the 2015 season, and llthough Tampa Bay’s most notable misfire came when 2016 second-rounder Roberto Aguayo was an NFL one-and-done, they have used a different kicker in each year since. Matt Gay remains on the roster, but the Bucs brought in Elliott Fry (no NFL kicks) as competition after Gay missed eight field goals and five PATs last year. Ex-49er punter Bradley Pinion enters his second Bucs season. No full-time punter over the past three years has a worse yards-per-punt average (43.4).