‘The Baker and the Beauty’: Cancelled Show Not Moving to New Network

It appears The Baker and the Beauty‘s cancellation will stick: Efforts to find a new home for the axed ABC romantic dramedy have proven unsuccessful, TVLine has learned.

The news comes three weeks after Alphabet network cancelled the show, citing low ratings. In the immediate aftermath of the announcement, the series’ leading lady, Nathalie Kelley, condemned the decision. “Baker and the Beauty is a show that depicts Latin families as warm, lovable, full of joy and compassion and humor,” the actress said. “A cancellation by ABC means that there are now no shows on the networks with a Latinx cast. At a time when the public is marching in the streets demanding representation and diversity this is an extremely tone deaf decision.”

At the time, Kelley confirmed that Universal Television, the studio behind Baker and the Beauty, was shopping the show around to other outlets. She urged fans to sign a petition and “send a message to these platforms that diversity matters.”

Based on the Israeli series, the ABC remake starred Victor Rasuk (How to Make It in America) as Daniel Garcia, a regular Joe who works at his parents’ Cuban bakery in Miami. On the night that his girlfriend Vanessa (Gotham‘s Michelle Veintimilla) proposes to him in extremely horrifying fashion by singing Taylor Swift’s “Love Story” in the middle of a fancy restaurant, Daniel bumps into Noa Hamilton (Kelley), a model-turned-fashion mogul who is coming off a highly publicized split with her cheating actor boyfriend. Thus begins an unlikely romance between the baker and the beauty.

The cast also included Dan Bucatinsky (Scandal) as Noa’s manager Lewis, as well as Carlos Gómez (The Glades), Lisa Vidal (Being Mary Jane, The Division), David Del Rio (The Troop) and Belissa Escobedo as Daniel’s father Rafael, mother Mari, brother Mateo and younger sister Natalie, respectively.

Season 1 ended in early June with Noa and Daniel’s surprise engagement, and Mateo confessing his feelings for Vanessa to Daniel. Combined with Natalie and Amy’s young romance, and Rafael and Mari’s passionate marriage, the plan for a then-potential Season 2 was to explore “four love stories… at four very different, equally crucial moments,” showrunner Dean Georgaris told TVLine during a post mortem Q&A.

