‘The Bachelor’ for Older Adults: How ABC Spinoff Will Be Different

Completing new seasons of The Bachelorette (which got interrupted by the pandemic) and then The Bachelor, once safe to do so, is the priority for ABC’s “Bachelor Nation.” But a spinoff featuring older adults, age 65 and up, is still alive and kicking at the network.

Sorting through the “touching” casting interviews received thus far has been “really fascinating,” ABC alternative programming chief Rob Mills tells our sister site Variety, “so I have no doubt it will happen someday.”

ABC back on Feb. 24 aired a casting announcement for a new dating show that would feature older contestants looking for love later in life. That promo directed viewers to a casting website, which offered a bit more information about the in-development project.

“Are you entering your golden years and looking for romance?” the casting site asked. “The Producers of The Bachelor are looking for active and outgoing single men and women in their golden years for a new exciting dating show!”

In addition to confirming for Variety that the spinoff is still in the pipeline, Mills also gave a sense about how it would differ from its young-skewing sires. For example, Hometown Dates would not be about meeting the parents, but the kids.

“It’s such a different way of doing The Bachelor because these people are just at a totally different place in their lives,” Mills said. “There is an interesting thing about people who have hit the other end of the spectrum, who’ve lived their lives, they’ve raised their kids, some have been widowed or divorced and maybe some have never been in love. We thought that would be an interesting dynamic through the Bachelor prism.”