T.I.: My Catalog Is Doper Than 50 Cent’s!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
14

Rapper T.I. is still chasing a Verzuz battle between him and 50 Cent, and the southern spitter seems certain that he’ll blow Fif out of the water if they do ever go head to head.

“As far as our confidence, as far as our bankrolls go, we kinda neck and neck, whether he wants to [admit] it or not. And another thing, it’s personality. I need somebody who has a personality that won’t be so intimidated by my bravado,” says T.I.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR