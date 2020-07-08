Staples Canada discounts Fitbit, monitors and more in new flyer

Staples Canada has revealed new deals on its weekly flyer.

The retailer’s online sale is set to run until July 14th.

Below is a list of some of the most notable offers in Canadian dollars

JBL TUNE 120 Truly Wireless In-Ear Headphones – $79.99 (regularly $99.99)

Skullcandy Riff Wireless On-Ear Headphones – $49.99 (regularly $79.99)

Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 2 Bluetooth Speaker – $99.99 (regularly $129.99)

HP 22″ IPS Ultra Slim Monitor with AMD FreeSync – $129.99 (regularly $169.99)

HP 32″ IPS Monitor – $229.99 (regularly $299.99)

Fitbit Charge 4 Fitness Tracker – $169.99 (regularly $199.99)

Fitbit Inspire HR Fitness Tracker – $89.99 (regularly $129.99)

Lenovo IdeaPad 3 15.6″ Touch Laptop with Intel Core i5 Processor, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD and Windows 10 – $849.99 (regularly $899.99)

Source: Staples Canada

