Spurs’ Patty Mills donating entire salary from NBA restart to BLM organizations

Spurs guard Patty Mills announced Wednesday that he will donate all the money he earns during the NBA’s restart in Florida to Black Lives Matter organizations.

Mills, who is from Australia, becomes the second NBA player in three days to announce he will be donating the remainder of his 2019-20 salary to social justice causes. The Lakers’ Dwight Howard pledged approximately $700,000 to Breathe Again on Monday.

“I’m proud to say I’m taking every cent earned from these eight games that we’re playing, which for me will turn out to be $1,017,818.54, and donating that directly back to the Black Lives Matter Australia, Black Deaths in Custody and to a recent campaign that’s called We Got You, dedicated to ending racism in sport in Australia,” Mills said in a video posted by the Spurs.

“I’m playing in Orlando because I don’t want to leave any money on the table that could be going directly to Black communities.”

An 11-year veteran, Mills is averaging a career-best 11.7 points and is now the second-leading scorer on San Antonio’s roster after LaMarcus Aldridge announced a month ago he will miss the rest of the season following right shoulder surgery.

The Spurs had the Western Conference’s 12th-best record at 27-36 when the season was halted in mid-March, good enough to be one of 22 teams invited to Orlando to finish the season. They have made the playoffs every year since the 1997-98 season but sit four games back of the eighth-place Grizzlies with eight games scheduled.