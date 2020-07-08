Shepard Smith to Host CNBC Show After Leaving Fox News

RELATED STORIES

Nearly nine months after departing Fox News, broadcast journalist Shepard Smith has landed at CNBC, where he will anchor a new evening news program.

Titled The News with Shepard Smith, the hourlong program will air Monday through Friday at 7/6c beginning this fall, covering the most significant news stories of the day. Smith will also fill the new roles of CNBC’s chief general news anchor and chief breaking general news anchor, in addition to serving as executive editor of his series.

“Gathering and reporting the news has been my life’s work. I am honored to continue to pursue the truth, both for CNBC’s loyal viewers and for those who have been following my reporting for decades in good times and in bad,” Smith said in a statement. “CNBC Chairman Mark Hoffman, a journalist himself at his core, presented me with CNBC’s vision for a fact-based, hour-long evening news program with the mission to cut through the static to deliver facts, in context and with perspective. I know I found a great home for my newscast. I am excited to be working with the exceptional talent at CNBC and eager to build a team focused on uncovering the news behind the headlines.”

Added Hoffman: “Information is coming at us from every direction. If we’re not careful life-altering decisions will be made based on half-truth, rumor, misdirection or worse. We aim to deliver a nightly program that, in some small way, looks for the signal in all the noise. We’re thrilled that Shep, who’s built a career on an honest fight to find and report the facts, will continue his pursuit of the truth at CNBC.”

In October 2019, Smith left Fox News Channel after working there for 23 years. He had joined the conservative network at its inception in 1996 and was one of its few non-partisan voices, which made him a frequent target of President Donald Trump.

“Recently I asked the company to allow me to leave Fox News and begin a new chapter. After requesting that I stay, they graciously obliged,” Smith said at the time of his exit. “The opportunities afforded this guy from small town Mississippi have been many. It’s been an honor and a privilege to report the news each day to our loyal audience in context and with perspective, without fear or favor.”