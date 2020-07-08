Sheff Wed vs Preston – Live match updates

4′ Foul by Joey Pelupessy (Sheffield Wednesday).

4′

Alan Browne (Preston North End) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

4′

Dominic Iorfa (Sheffield Wednesday) hits the bar with a header from very close range. Assisted by Barry Bannan with a cross following a corner.

3′

Corner, Sheffield Wednesday. Conceded by Ryan Ledson.

2′

Attempt saved. Tom Barkhuizen (Preston North End) header from the centre of the box is saved.

2′

Ben Pearson (Preston North End) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

2′

Foul by Alessio Da Cruz (Sheffield Wednesday).