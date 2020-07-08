Sheff Utd 1 – 0 Wolves

John Egan’s 93rd-minute winner earned Sheffield United a crucial 1-0 victory that kept their European dream alive and dented Wolves’ in the process.

With seconds remaining at Bramall Lane, Egan found the net for the second game running with a towering header from Oliver Norwood’s corner.

The victory – Sheffield United’s second since the restart – lifted Chris Wilder’s side up to seventh in the table and breathed life back into their hopes of capping a sensational season with qualification for Europe for the first time.

Image:

Sheffield United’s John Egan scores his side’s winner against Wolves



For Wolves, back-to-back defeats for only the third time this season leaves them sixth, seven points outside the top four after a potentially crucial blow to their bid to qualify for the Champions League.

How the Blades ignited European charge

Sheffield United and Wolves last met at Bramall Lane in a 2014 League One clash, six years on European qualification was on the line, and the high stakes made for an uncharacteristically cautious first period.

It took 18 minutes for either side to register an attempt, and, when it came, Rui Patricio was up to the task, gathering Oli McBurnie’s near-post header.

Team news Billy Sharp and Jack O’Connell returned as Sheffield United made two changes from the draw at Burnley.

Diogo Jota replaces Leander Dendoncker in Wolves only change from the defeat to Arsenal.

The pace of Adama Traore in tandem with the link-up play of Raul Jimenez and Diogo Jota ensured Wolves posed a constant threat on the counter.

Jota’s driving run on the half hour drew a desperate foul from Jack O’Connell, and from the resulting free-kick Ruben Neves clipped the crossbar with Wolves’ first clear-cut effort on goal.

Neves looked to add to his back catalogue of spectacular goals with a long-range drive on 36 minutes, but the Portuguese’s effort whistled a yard wide of the angle of post and bar.

Seventy-three per cent of Wolves’ Premier League goals this season have come in the second half of matches but Sheffield United created the best openings in a second half bereft of clear opportunities.

The Blades had the ball in the Wolves net within eight minutes of the restart when captain Billy Sharp’s deflected effort looped over Patricio, but the on-field decision to rule the goal out for offside was confirmed by VAR.

George Baldock looked to have spurned Sheffield United’s best opportunity to claim all three points when he ghosted in front of Jonny Otto and headed wide with 13 minutes remaining, but the Blades pushed until the final seconds, and their endeavour was rewarded.

Norwood’s whipped corner deep into stoppage-time was met by the rising Egan, and, three days on from scoring his first Premier League goal in the draw at Burnley, the defender doubled his goal tally with a bullet header that left Patricio flailing and the Blades daring to dream.

What’s next?



Saturday 11th July 5:00pm





Sunday 12th July 11:30am



Sheffield United host Chelsea on Saturday at 5.30pm – live on Premier League – before Wolves entertain Everton on Super Sunday at 12pm – live on Premier League.