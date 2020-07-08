Serie A round-up: Atalanta win ninth consecutive game to move up to third | Football News





Rafael Toloi celebrates with his team-mate Robin Gosens (L)

Atalanta continued their remarkable season by beating Sampdoria 2-0 on Wednesday to extend their winning run to Serie A games and climb to third in the table, although they left it late against stubborn opponents.

Serie A’s leading scorers struggled to break down relegation-threatened Samp until Ruslan Malinovskyi’s inswinging corner found Rafael Toloi at the far post and the Brazilian outjumped two defenders to head home in the 75th minute.

Substitute Luis Muriel fired the second 10 minutes later, his ninth goal of the season scored from the bench, although the Colombian did not celebrate against his former club.

Sampdoria’s veteran coach Claudio Ranieri had been sent off just before the first goal, the referee losing patience with him after persistent dissent.

Atalanta have 66 points from 31 games, two ahead of Inter Milan, who visit Verona on Thursday, and only two behind second-placed Lazio.

Elsewhere, Bologna, who won 2-1 at Inter on Sunday, were brought back to earth with a 2-1 home defeat by Sassuolo.

Domenico Berardi put Sassuolo ahead with a solo goal and Lukas Haraslin snapped up a rebound.

Musa Barrow pulled one back for Bologna, who had coach Sinisa Mihajlovic sent off on 81 minutes.

Hirving Lozano scored the winner in a 2-1 victory for Napoil at relegation-threatened Genoa.

Roma ended a three-match losing streak with a 2-1 comeback win over Parma. After Juraj Kucka’s penalty for Parma, Roma hit back with goals from Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Jordan Veretout.

Torino came back to defeat Brescia 3-1 with goals from Simone Verdi, Andrea Belotti and Simone Zaza and Fiorentina were held 0-0 at home by Cagliari.