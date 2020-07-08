Santiago Manuin, Indigenous Leader in Peru, Dies at 63

This obituary is part of a series about people who have died in the coronavirus pandemic. Read about others here.

This was clear to Santiago Manuin: Indigenous tribes of the Amazon had the right to protect their land and to take part in decisions affecting them.

He promoted these principles as a prominent Peruvian human rights activist, and defended them as a longtime leader of the Awajún and Wampis Indigenous peoples of Peru’s northwestern Amazon, expelling armed rebels from tribal territory and pushing back against a wave of squatter settlements encouraged by the government.

Mr. Manuin died on July 1 of Covid-19 in a hospital in the coastal city of Chiclayo after struggling to find adequate health care in his region, Amazonas, his son, Santiago Jesus Manuin, said. He was 63.