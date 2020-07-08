Rob Kardashian Teases His Body Transformation With ‘Swim Day’ Photo

WENN

In a new picture posted on his Instagram account, the younger brother of the three Kardashian sisters shows his flat stomach as he looks down at his feet.

–

Rob Kardashian continues offering his fans and followers a glimpse of his body transformation following his social media return. On Tuesday, July 7, the former reality TV star shared on his Instagram page a new selfie which teased the result of his months-long weight loss journey.

In the humble selfie, the 33-year-old sock designer captured the lower half of his body instead of showing his face. The image gives a look at his flat stomach as he looked down at his feet while he’s getting ready for his “swim day.”

<br />

In the comment section, people praised Rob for getting back in shape. “Owwwww slimthick,” one gushed. “Are you showing us you can see your feet,” another tried to guess his purpose in taking the photo from the rare angle, adding, “blessings keep it up n god bless looking good.”

“Boy losing weight proud of you man,” a third person left a positive comment, while another jokingly added, “The ankles don’t lie.”

Rob has been sharing his pictures on Instagram again after attending his sister Khloe Kardashian‘s 36th birthday party in late June, marking his first public appearance in years. The formerly reclusive star appeared to have regained his confidence after major weight loss.

Last week, the former “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star, who chose to stay away from the spotlight following his split from Blac Chyna, also joined his family and friends for a Fourth of July celebration.

<br />

In a black-and-white image posted on his Instagram page, he posed with three pals, designer/clothier Warren Lotas, Australian singer Parnia Porsche and Savas Oguz, a close friend of Tristan Thompson and Khloe. They goofed around by flashing their middle fingers as Rob captioned it with “8701 (usher voice).”

<br />

In another picture shared by his sister Khloe, Rob was sandwiched between the Good American founder and her best friend Malika Haqq. The two ladies pouted their lips to the camera, while Rob smiled and put his hands on the girls’ shoulders. The “Revenge Body with Khloe Kardashian” host captioned it with three blue heart emojis.