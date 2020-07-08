Report: No chance players accept withholding salaries

As the 2020 NFL season draws closer, it looks a fight between the NFL and the NFL Players Association is looming over how the league will handle billions in lost revenue this year.

While the league anticipates having a full 2020 NFL season, it’s projected to come with a massive revenue hit. Facing billions of dollars lost from a drop in stadium attendance and consumer spending, the NFL is already trying to brace for the economic hit.

The NFL proposed to the NFL Players Association that the league could withhold 35% of player salaries, holding millions of dollars in owed salaries until paying them at a later date. However, per NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, there’s no chance the NFLPA goes for it and the union is ready to battle the league on the matter.