Ravens dramatically reduce stadium capacity for 2020

Furthermore, the team also revealed all season tickets for the 2020 season will be deferred until 2021. Season-ticket holders will be able to keep their same seats next year and can receive credit for funds already paid this year. The club is also suspending single-game ticket sales.

M,amp;T Bank Stadium typically boasts a seating capacity of 71,000. The Ravens averaged over 70,000 fans at their homes games in 2019, per ESPN, routinely selling out.

The announcement comes amid growing concern from NFL clubs for the 2020 season. The Green Bay Packers recently announced changes to stadium capacity at Lambeau Field and will be reducing ticket sales.

While the NFL makes a majority of its revenue from television deals, the league will lose billions of dollars if attendance is greatly reduced or wiped out this season.

If the 2020 NFL season is played without fans, the league is projected to lose approximately $5 billion. It would be particularly costly for teams like the Dallas Cowboys, New England Patriots, New York Giants and New York Jets.

Stadium revenue is generated from ticket sales, parking and consumer spending at each NFL stadium. While some of the money could be made up through unique in-stadium advertising, the league still faces a sizable hit.

As a result, the NFL and NFLPA have been negotiating how to share the financial burden. But those discussions could get ugly following the league’s recent proposal, which the players’ union strongly rejected.

While a flat cap in 2021 could be a solution, which we explain here, the NFL will face even bigger problems if an agreement isn’t reached. If things get as ugly as they did in MLB, there’s a risk of the NFL season not happening.