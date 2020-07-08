Pusha T & Young Thug Beef Over Leaked Drake Diss

Bradley Lamb
On Tuesday, Pusha T and Young Thug trended online after Young Thug called Push out on a leaked Drake verse that did not make it onto the new Pop Smoke album.

“You know reality bites/It’s chess not checkers/ Those empty threats only sound good on your records,” raps Push on single “Paranoia.” “If the patois is not followed by blocka/It’s like marked for death Screwface without the choppa/ Let ’em rush the stage when you made like Sinatra/ Only to hide the blade, flyin’ back through LaGuardia/ I might even buy a home out in Mississauga.”

