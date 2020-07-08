Pusha T & Young Thug Beef Over Leaked Drake Diss

On Tuesday, Pusha T and Young Thug trended online after Young Thug called Push out on a leaked Drake verse that did not make it onto the new Pop Smoke album.

“You know reality bites/It’s chess not checkers/ Those empty threats only sound good on your records,” raps Push on single “Paranoia.” “If the patois is not followed by blocka/It’s like marked for death Screwface without the choppa/ Let ’em rush the stage when you made like Sinatra/ Only to hide the blade, flyin’ back through LaGuardia/ I might even buy a home out in Mississauga.”

Thug took offense to the verse:

“I don’t respect the pusha t verse on the song with me and gunna cause I don’t have nun to do with y’all beef nor does Gunna, and if I knew that was about him I would’ve made changes on our behalf. This rapper sh*t so gay,” Thugger wrote.

Pusha responded, claiming that Drake snitched to his label about the verse. He also claimed that Thug asked for Thug to be on the track and then told Smoke’s label head Steven Victor to remove him from the deluxe album.