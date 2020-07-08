Planned Parenthood Responds To Kanye West Saying The Organization Does The ‘Devil’s Work’

Planned Parenthood is firing back after Kanye West made controversial claims about the organization in his recent Forbes interview.

While discussing his views on abortion, Kanye said “Planned Parenthoods have been placed inside cities by white supremacists to do the Devil’s work.”

Nia Martin-Robinson, the director of Black Leadership and Engagement at PP’s national headquarters, told TMZ, “Black women are free to make our own decisions about our bodies and pregnancies, and want and deserve to have access to the best medical care available.”

Martin-Robinson added, “Any insinuation that abortion is Black genocide is offensive and infantilizing. The real threat to Black communities’ safety, health, and lives stems from lack of access to quality, affordable health care, police violence and the criminalization of reproductive health care by anti-abortion opposition.”

This isn’t the first time Ye has voiced his opinions about similar issues.

In late 2019, Kanye discussed his decision to abandon the Democratic party with Los Angeles radio personality Big Boy.

Kanye accused the Dems of brainwashing Black people to do unholy things like Plan B birth control and encouraging the abortion of babies.

Interestingly enough, it isn’t immediately clear how Kanye’s ideas fare at home considering wife Kim Kardashian has been a public supporter of Planned Parenthood.

Kim hasn’t taken any public stances in regard to Kanye’s latest comments.

Although Kanye didn’t respond to Planned Parenthood directly, he posted a tweet Wednesday evening that had a picture of a child in the womb at six months with the caption, “These souls deserve to live.”

