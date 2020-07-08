OnePlus Nord rumoured to sport 48-megapixel quad-camera setup

With the OnePlus Nord’s official reveal only a few weeks away, more information about the smartphone is starting to leak.

While the upcoming handset won’t launch in Canada, the OnePlus Nord will reportedly sport a 48-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens, a 5-megapixel macro shooter and a 2-megapixel portrait sensor.

On the front, the handset reportedly features 32-megapixel and 8-megapixel dual shooters.

All of these specs come from a OnePlus insider, according to Android Central.

These rumours make sense considering the company’s co-founder Carl Pei said in a recent interview with TechRadar that the Nord will sport “flagship-level camera” performance.

Rumours indicate the OnePlus Nord features a Snapdragon 765G chipset, 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage and 4,300mAh battery. Design-wise the handset looks like the OnePlus 8 with a wide cutout that houses both selfie cameras.

OnePlus will unveil Nord on July 21st during an augmented reality (AR) launch event.

Source: Android Central