OKEx Recorded Over 8,000 ‘Whale’ Bitcoin Trades in June By Cointelegraph

OKEx Recorded Over 8,000 ‘Whale’ Bitcoin Trades in June
OKEx exchange recorded over 8,000 “whale” (BTC) trades in June; more than any other exchange. It also had the honor of recording the largest such trade — 513.1 BTC according to data from Kaiko.
In Kaiko’s nomenclature, “whale” trades are 10 BTC and above. OKEx also led in terms of average whale trade size, which was just above 33 BTC. More big trades are happening on exchanges that support BTC-USDT pairs than BTC-USD pairs:
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.