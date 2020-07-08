Ohio State pauses all voluntary workouts after positive COVID-19 tests

The Ohio State University Department of Athletics paused all voluntary workouts on Wednesday.
The university released the following official statement, via WDTN out of Dayton, Ohio:
“The Ohio State Department of Athletics has paused all voluntary workouts on campus following the results of its most recent COVID-19 testing of student-athletes. Seven teams’ workouts are affected by this pause: men’s and women’s basketball, field hockey, football, men’s and women’s soccer and women’s volleyball.
“The university is not sharing cumulative COVID-19 information publicly as it could lead to the identification of specific individuals and compromise their medical privacy.
“If a student-athlete tests positive for COVID-19, he/she will self-isolate for at least 14 days and receive daily check-ups from the Department of Athletics medical staff. Student-athletes living alone will isolate in their residence. If they have roommates, they will self-isolate in a designated room on campus.
“The health and safety of our student-athletes is always our top priority.”
It’s not known when Ohio State intends to resume training sessions.
Earlier in the day, North Carolina football halted workouts for at least a week after 37 student-athletes, coaches and staff members tested positive for the coronavirus.
The Ivy League informed member schools that college football and all other fall sports are postponed until January at the earliest due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.