NWS considering new warning system for worst thunderstorms

Severe thunderstorm warnings may soon look different.

A new proposal from the National Weather Service would create a tiered system for severe thunderstorm warnings, including the possibility of triggering a wireless emergency alert on your phone.

Currently, when a severe thunderstorm warning is issued for your location, that means the NWS is estimating winds at least 58 mph, and/or hail at least an inch in diameter, or approximately the size of a quarter. All severe storms are currently labeled the same by the weather service as long as they meet that criteria.

