Novak Djokovic accuses critics of ‘witch hunt’ after Adria Tour mess

Tennis star Novak Djokovic has become a very controversial character since his Adria Tour was held with thousands of spectators amid the coronavirus pandemic, and now he thinks the media has treated him unfairly.

The 33-year-old held his Adria Tour in Croatia and Serbia with no social distancing or any health and safety protocols in place to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Photos of Djokovic even surfaced, showing him in a packed night club with no mask on.

Djokovic and his wife later tested positive — surprise — and so did other tour participants. He’s now complaining that the media made it sound far worse than it actually was.

“I can only see criticism lately and much of it is malicious,” Djokovic told the Serbian newspaper, Sportski Zurnal, according to TMZ. “It’s obviously more than just criticism — it’s like an agenda and a witch-hunt are on. Someone has to take the fall, a big name.”

Djokovic did, kind of, apologize for the tour disaster and admitted he’s learned from his mistakes.

What’s interesting, though, is that Djokovic is suddenly concerned about the coronavirus cases in the United States, saying he may not play in the U.S. Open because of it.

The U.S. Open and French Open are scheduled to take place back-to-back, so it’s not totally out of line for Djokovic to not participate in the U.S. Open, but it’s odd that he’s now so concerned with the virus when he originally wasn’t.

Tennis matches are set to resume on Aug. 3 with the Citi Open followed by the Rogers Cup on Aug. 10.