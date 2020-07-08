North Carolina football halts workouts after positive COVID-19 tests

The North Carolina Tar Heels football program is the latest to suspend voluntary workouts due to a coronavirus outbreak.

On Wednesday, the ESPN.com’s David M. Hale confirmed that the university temporarily halted football activities for a minimum of one week after 37 student-athletes, coaches and staff members returned positive coronavirus tests.

The report doesn’t specify how many football players tested positive or if any are symptomatic. It’s also unclear if other sports beyond football are affected.

Earlier in the day, the Ivy League informed member schools that all fall sports, including football, were postponed until at least January 2021 because of the ongoing pandemic. The conference could either reschedule the football campaign for the spring or cancel it and wait until the 2021 fall term.

Notre Dame’s football program generated positive headlines on Tuesday when it claimed zero positive results among 103 players tested.