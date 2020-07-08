NHL still planning for Edmonton hub despite COVID-19 outbreak at hospital?

Weeks before NHL clubs and other personnel travel to hub sites at Edmonton and Toronto to complete the 2019-20 season amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, one city is reporting a virus outbreak at a local medical facility.

On Wednesday, Nicole Bergot of the Edmonton Journal wrote that an outbreak at Edmonton’s Misericordia Hospital has killed three patients, infected 20 other patients and affected at least 15 staff members.

Per Bergot, Alberta Health Services offered the following in an official statement:

“In order to reduce the risk of further transmission of COVID-19, all services at the Misericordia are temporarily closed to incoming patients. Patients are being contacted and will be cared for and/or rescheduled at another Edmonton hospital. We appreciate your patience at this time.”

The Hockey News Editor in Chief Jason Kay tweeted that NHL deputy commissioner Bill Daly responded to the news by saying that these events won’t affect the league’s schedule as of right now: