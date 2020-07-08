NFL players react to league’s 35% salary proposal: ‘Our health is way more important’

An NFL Media report Tuesday about player salaries got the attention of several NFL stars, including league MVP Patrick Mahomes.

The report, from Tom Pelissero, says the league is considering a proposal that would have “35% of player salaries be held in escrow.”

The NFLPA informed its board of representatives today that the NFL proposed 35% of player salaries be held in escrow to help manage costs during the 2020 season, per sources. It’s one option on the table if revenue is impacted leaguewide by COVID-19. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) July 7, 2020

MORE: 5 quarterbacks who could get benched in 2020

Pelissero added that NFLPA executive Don Davis told players on a conference call: “Basically, we told them to kick rocks.” The NFLPA’s stance is that if there is an escrow deal, it must be collectively bargained. But judging by the reactions of players, there’s no way this happens.

Saints receiver Michael Thomas was perhaps the most vocal, saying players would sit out the year if this happens.

Mahomes responded to Thomas’ tweet, seemingly in agreement with him, adding, “Bro, what?” Thomas added some additional thoughts to Mahomes’ reply.

Has to be a joke lol 😂😭😭. Roger and those owners better use their billions and put it in escrow or plan accordingly. Our health is way more important. This is about as backwards as it gets 😭😂😂🥴 https://t.co/Egq2RaYsuO — Michael Thomas (@Cantguardmike) July 8, 2020

MORE: 5 name replacements for the Washington Redskins

Thomas and Mahomes were not alone.

Several other NFL players, including Bears wideout Allen Robinson, Chargers safety Derwin James and Packers offensive lineman T.J. Lang, added their opinions.

Here’s 2/3 of your salary to do the same dangerous job in even more dangerous conditions. Not to mention restrictions on our personal life that won’t apply to the owners. Sounds about right…… https://t.co/f84KyblLsR — Vince Biegel (@VinceBiegel) July 8, 2020

While NFL revenue is sure to be impacted by the coronavirus this year, the players have a right to be upset. As it stands right now, the NFL season is set to be played in full. Football has plenty of risks on its own, and you’re asking players to go an entire season in the middle of a pandemic. Asking them to take a massive pay cut for the same number of games will never fly.

Don’t expect this to be the last bit of drama between the NFL and NFLPA, either. Pelissero reports the two sides “remain at odds” over testing and the number of preseason games.