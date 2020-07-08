New hotfix for Minecraft’s ‘Nether Update’ on Playstation 4 adds workaround for sign-in issues

If you’ve been having issues with the Nether Update for Minecraft while playing on a Playstation 4, Mojang Studios may have a solution rolling out to everyone starting right now. The new hotfix for the Nether Update adds a single fix specific to the Playstation 4, to help players who have been facing an issue with the game freezing on an infinite loading screen while trying to get into the game, which can also lead to crashes.

The workaround for this issue is a new dedicated button combination that clears the player’s download cache, which should hopefully resolve the loading issue and let players get into the game without any further problems. If you’ve been dealing with this particular issue, do the following after installing the hotfix:

Launch Minecraft on your Playstation 4. While the game is still on the splash screen, press and hold the following buttons: L1 + L2 + R1 + R2 + OPTIONS + Touch Pad. Continue to hold down this button combination until the splash screen disappears.

This will clear the download cache on your profile, and should be the answer to all your problems! If you continue to have issues in the future, keep this workaround in mind. If you’re interested, you can also check out the full changelog for this hotfix on Mojang Studios’ website.