NASCAR Star Jimmie Johnson Cleared of Coronavirus

Instagram/Danny Clinch

The race driver has been given the all-clear and allowed to return to the racetrack, only a few days after announcing he tested positive for the killer virus.

–

NASCAR superstar Jimmie Johnson has been given the green light to return to the racetrack after beating the coronavirus.

The driving ace, 44, was forced to pull out of the Brickyard 400 race in Indianapolis, Indiana on Sunday (05Jul20) after testing positive for COVID-19.

Johnson, who was asymptomatic, was retested on Monday and Tuesday – and both results came back negative, paving the way for the sportsman to get back behind the wheel for this weekend’s (12Jul20) Cup Series race in Kentucky.

A spokesperson for his Hendrick Motorsports team has confirmed the seven-time NASCAR champ was cleared by his physician on Tuesday, and now Johnson has thanked fans for their kind messages.

“My family is so grateful for the incredible love and support we’ve received over the last several days,” he shared in a statement.

He added, “I’m excited about getting back to business with my team this weekend.”