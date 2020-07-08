Morris Chestnut Is Trending Just Because He’s Foinnee

Chile! The innanettss had that beautiful chocolate man, Morris Chestnut, trending for no other reason but the fact that he is a fine man.

It all started when Twitter user ‘thebaddestmitch’ tweeted about how we can’t find men like Morris in today’s world.

“They do not make n****s this fine no more dawg. I’ve looked. They not at brunch. They not at church. They not at the club. They not at Publix. Nowhere.”

They do not make niggas this fine no more dawg. I’ve looked. They not at brunch. They not at church. They not at the club. They not at Publix. Nowhere. pic.twitter.com/LytkV72dWX — Ari LaBeija (@TheBaddestMitch) July 8, 2020

Following this tweet, it literally turned into Morris Chestnut day based on nothing but him being a fine black man.

When you see Morris Chestnut trending, only to find out it is because of his hottness… pic.twitter.com/8rjyn2P3n6 — Amanda Taylor (@geeklyamanda) July 8, 2020

Morris chestnut.

That’s the fucking tweet. pic.twitter.com/Gv0cANfsnv — Sadza Mbodza (@SadzaMami) July 8, 2020

Someone made a great observation when they pointed out that Morris is foinnee to every generation.

Morris Chestnut is a generational beauty. My granny thinks he’s fine af, my mama thinks he’s fine af, and I think he’s fine af. That does not happen often. Whew. God really took his time on that masterpiece 😭😭 — Carole Baskin’s Tiger Bait (@TeeJemise) July 8, 2020

Someone even asked if his wife can fight y’all! A whole kii!

Does anyone know if Morris Chestnut’s wife can fight? — jiggaman (@jiggyjayy2) July 8, 2020

Is Morris Chestnut on your list of fine men Roommates? Let us know!