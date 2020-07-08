Monica Lewinsky Twitter Comeback To Mistakes In Twenties

Monica has entered the chat.

This is Monica Lewinsky, a woman who needs no introduction, other than queen of the comeback story.


Jesse Grant / Getty Images

If, for SOME reason, you don’t know who she is: During the Clinton administration, she and Bill Clinton had an extramarital affair that spanned from November 1995 to March 1997. President Clinton was 49 and Lewinsky, a white house intern at the time, was 22. I’ll leave you with those facts.

Since re-entering the public eye, she’s been a pioneer for many campaigns pertaining to anti-bullying. Also, she’s hecka funny. Just look at her Twitter bio:

Well, when I was scrolling through my twitter feed, I came across this tweet by comedian Sarah Cooper:

My advice to the younger generation: make your mistakes now. Because by the time you’re 40, you’ll barely even remember them! And then you get to make the same mistakes all over again it’s really fun

As someone who’s in my twenties — and has made some dumbass mistakes — this tweet gave me a good chortle.

HOWEVER, when Monica Lewinsky entered the chat with this one word, I YELPED:

I’ve never met Monica, but somehow I read this in her voice.

Celebs and fellow Lewinskinators were in Mon’s mentions, singing her praises for being able to make fun of what I can imagine was the most traumatic event of her life:

Hope this gave you a good chuckle today — also, do yourself a favor and follow Monica Lewinsky on Twitter for more fun moments like this.

Stan Monica Lewinsky for clear skin and good health.

