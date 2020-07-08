MLS is Back: How to watch Orlando City vs Inter Miami live stream

The MLS season was initially set to run from February through October, though the season was put on ice after just two weeks of play due to the ongoing pandemic. After a few months off, Major League Soccer returns tonight with a condensed tournament format and plenty to play for with group matches contributing to regular season standings and the overall winner of MLS is Back gaining a CONCACAF Champions League berth.

The MLS is Back Tournament kicks off tonight as host side Orlando City SC take on MLS newbies Inter Miami CF. Follow along with all of the action wherever you are with our Orlando City vs Inter Miami live stream guide.

Orlando City take to the field in their home city tonight in what marks their third MLS game of the 2020 campaign. Though pre-lockdown form counts for relatively little after such a long break in competitive fixtures, the Lions picked up just one point from their opening two games in a 0-0 tie at home to Real Salt Lake in February. A defeat at Colorado Rapids followed in their second game.

The David Beckham-backed Inter Miami fare even worse as the club’s inaugural season kicked off, suffering back-to-back defeats at LAFC and D.C. United. The Herons will hope to use the MLS is Back Tournament, including its opening Florida rivalry game, to start picking up some points.

Read on for full details on how to get a live stream of Orlando City vs Inter Miami no matter where you are in the world with our guide below.

Orlando City vs Inter Miami: Where and when?

The MLS is Back Tournament is taking place in its entirety at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida. All of the games in Orlando will be played behind closed doors with no fans in attendance and with strict health and safety precautions in place.

Orlando City and Inter Miami kick off the tournament on Wednesday, July 8, at 8pm ET local time. That makes it a 5pm PT start. For those watching the game from the UK, the first game gets underway at 1am on Thursday, July 9, and it’s a 10am AEST start on Thursday morning in Australia.

Orlando City vs Inter Miami online from outside your country

We have details of all the US, UK, Australian and Canadian broadcasters of this tournament further down in this guide. If you’re intent on watching MLS games, but find yourself away from home then you’ll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it’s likely to be geo-blocked.

That’s where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet, or mobile to one that’s back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.

How to watch Orlando City vs Inter Miami online in the U.S.

If you live in the U.S. and want to watch the opening game of the MLS is Back Tournament, you’ll need to tune in to ESPN. There are a few ways to do exactly that online without breaking the bank.

