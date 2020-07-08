Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh: Playing sports won’t make coronavirus worse

By
Lisa Witt
-
0
18

Wolverines can’t get coronavirus, apparently.

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh is banking on a college football season in 2020, despite the coronavirus continuing to wreak havoc across the United States. Colleges are faced with a unique situation in that students and campuses house far greater numbers on a regular, day-to-day basis than professional sports.

Well, the Wolverines head coach weighed in on the coronavirus once again, saying that there’s absolutely no way that the return of sports could exacerbate the situation.

“COVID is part of our society,” Harbaugh said. “It wasn’t caused by football or caused by sports. There’s no expert view right now that I’m aware of that sports is going to make that worse.”

MORE: MLB umpire shares horrendous take on coronavirus

While medical experts and medical science proponents have all advised wearing masks and social distancing — both things that kind of fly in the face of playing football — Harbaugh doesn’t seem to be following the same experts as the greater U.S. The coronavirus is spread from person to person via droplets in the air and close contact with others, per the CDC. 

In an April podcast interview on Ricochet, Harbaugh said the coronavirus was a message from God for mankind to take a step back and appreciate deities and life a little bit more.

Needless to say, Harbaugh’s backwards logic was met with a bit of criticism from Twitter:

Football might not have caused the coronavirus, but playing it without being responsible is only going to make it worse.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR